Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $4,229,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MU traded up $5.25 on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. 22,002,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,814,072. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.