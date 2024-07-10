MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Down 3.9%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 19,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 76,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

