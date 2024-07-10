Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

[Telegram](https://t.me/mstokensto)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/ReGqTY7kMd)[Medium](https://mstokensto.medium.com/)”

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

