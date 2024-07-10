Modine Manufacturing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,224 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 1,642 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MOD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE MOD opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.