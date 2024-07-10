Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.52. Montana Technologies shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 2,089 shares traded.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Montana Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.47% of Montana Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.