MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.62

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 47448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.50.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

