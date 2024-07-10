Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 2.5%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 841,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,374,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

