Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Trading Down 6.7%

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.25. 89,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

