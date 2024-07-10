NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS) Declares $0.25 Dividend

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
NBC Bancorp Price Performance
OTC:NCXS opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. NBC Bancorp has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.
NBC Bancorp Company Profile
