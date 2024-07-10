NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. 500,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,461,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VYX

NCR Voyix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,890,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.