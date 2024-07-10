Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $681.49 and last traded at $687.00. Approximately 450,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,908,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.57.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $646.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 77 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

