NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NURO stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.