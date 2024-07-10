NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
NURO stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.