Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 44.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 851,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

