Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 74,776 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

