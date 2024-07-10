NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 4.6%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 457,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,430,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.