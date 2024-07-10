Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.63

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.39, with a volume of 68706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Further Reading
