Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.63

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.39, with a volume of 68706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.