Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.14

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 274663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
