Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 4,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

About Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

