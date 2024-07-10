Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.88

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.88 and last traded at $100.57, with a volume of 353035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,211,937 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

