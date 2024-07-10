Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.00 and last traded at $144.14. Approximately 3,371,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,577,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12. The stock has a market cap of $391.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

