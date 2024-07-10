ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.08. 92,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 528,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

