Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s current price.

OLA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.31.

TSE OLA traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.26. 344,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,386. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.05. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467. 34.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

