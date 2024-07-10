OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Down 2.7%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 9,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 161,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,894,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

