Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

OTIS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.37. 708,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

