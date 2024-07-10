Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 51,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 78,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of $448.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000.
About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
