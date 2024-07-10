Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 11.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 541,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.7% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,113,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.