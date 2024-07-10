Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 1%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $330.64 and last traded at $332.83. Approximately 400,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,683,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.98 and its 200 day moving average is $308.92. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $976,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.