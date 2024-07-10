Parkit Enterprise Inc. Buys 240,371 Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 240,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21.
Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 21,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$12,685.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$3,540.00.
Parkit Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock remained flat at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,251. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.52 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
