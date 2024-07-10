PayPal USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.20 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $394.57 million and $8.20 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 394,968,895 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 398,936,871.41. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99928014 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $8,150,570.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

