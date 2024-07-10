PayPal USD (PYUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $398.47 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $398.47 million and $7.38 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 398,936,871 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 398,936,871.41. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99928014 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $8,150,570.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

