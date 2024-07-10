Peoples Bank OH Has $16.19 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.15. The company had a trading volume of 423,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,759. The firm has a market cap of $483.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $560.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

