PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. PepsiCo has set its FY24 guidance at at least $8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.150- EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.