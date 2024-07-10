Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 4%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34. 1,608,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,946,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 172.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

