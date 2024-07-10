Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,854,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,021,215. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

