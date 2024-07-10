PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PNI stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
