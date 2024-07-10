PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNF opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.