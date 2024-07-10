PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNF opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

