Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) Insider Acquires A$12,000.00 in Stock

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Wrixon bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,108.11).
Pivotal Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.
Pivotal Metals Company Profile
