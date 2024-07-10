Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) Insider Acquires A$12,000.00 in Stock

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Wrixon bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,108.11).

The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

Pivotal Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Horden Lake project, located near north of Matagami in northwest Quebec; Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt project covers a combined area of 157.4 square kilometers and located in the Archean Superior Province of the Canadian Shield.

