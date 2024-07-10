Polaris Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.