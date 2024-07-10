Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.14) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.12). Approximately 7,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.07).

Pollen Street Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £507.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 790 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 790.

About Pollen Street

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.