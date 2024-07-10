Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 221 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,876,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.52. 149,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

