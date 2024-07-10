Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,182. The firm has a market cap of $483.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $560.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.