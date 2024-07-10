Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Simplify MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTBA. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,238,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,109,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,789,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 769.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 131,241 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

MTBA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

