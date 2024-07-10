ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.81

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 66938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $757.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

