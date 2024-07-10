Qtum One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.60 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $239.66 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00003935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.12 or 0.05363000 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,227,573 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

