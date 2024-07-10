Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.26. 10,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 386,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Quanterix Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $512.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 326,876 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $7,879,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

