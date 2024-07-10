Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $140.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,070,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,342,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

