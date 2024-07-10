Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.26. 1,058,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,156,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $1,704,435. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $248,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $662,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

