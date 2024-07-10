Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 103 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 838,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,139. The firm has a market cap of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.