Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 67 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 33,201.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.24. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.