Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

